Nicondra: Severe storms on the way Easter Sunday

Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast need to be prepared for strong storms throughout the day on Easter Sunday. Although our geography makes it more likely the worst weather will be a bit more north into Central Louisiana and Mississippi, we can still see some very strong storms with this system. The Storm Prediction Center places most of the area in an enhanced risk which is rare. Strong upper level winds move in ahead of an upper low during the day Sunday. The combination creates plenty of uplift for storms to develop especially with very warm air already in place and increasing moisture. All types of severe weather are possible with this system including heavy rain, lightning, hail and tornados. A wind advisory goes into effect Sunday morning with winds outside of storms possible in the 40 mph range. That southeasterly wind will also push water into the coastline allowing tides to run a couple of feet higher than normal and prompting a coastal flood advisory. Stay vigilant through the day and make sure to have access to the television as well as back up power sources for mobile devices.