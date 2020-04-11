Fatal car accident leaves two men dead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two men are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit.
Investigators said the accident occurred around 6:40 pm in the 25700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
The driver of a black Cadillac was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway and for an unknown reason veered into the eastbound lane of Chef Menteur Highway, hitting a black Chevy truck that was traveling the same direction, according to police.
Emergency Medical Personnel pronounced both drivers of those vehicles dead on the scene.
The accident is still under investigation, blood and alcohol tests are pending. The Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and will release the identity of the victim.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.