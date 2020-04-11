Zack: A quiet day ahead of an Easter Sunday severe weather outbreak

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - I guess you can call it the calm before the storm as this Easter weekend will start on a quiet note.
Through the day today expect clouds to slowly increase but overall it won’t be a bad day to enjoy some fresh air. Highs will make it to about 80 this afternoon with that lower humidity holding on just a little bit longer. Now we will have a good breeze that picks up and quickly by this evening, humidity will rise as some light showers become possible around midnight.
All eyes are on Easter Sunday for the potential of a significant severe weather outbreak, especially to our north. The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep the greatest threat area for severe weather just north of us which is certainly good news but that doesn’t mean we won’t see our own threat.
By the afternoon hours on Easter, storms are likely to develop off to our west with a rapid northeast motion expected. Usually how this plays out is as the storms lift north they grow in intensity and eventually become severe. This is why the greater risk area is for those of you on the North Shore/South Mississippi. All threats remain possible including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
Due to the rapid motion of the storms, the flood potential looks low and in fact when all is said and done some locations could escape without seeing much rainfall from this entire event. One thing that all areas will experience on Easter is strong southerly winds outside of any storm activity. It will be quite windy with wind gusts to 40 mph possible.
All of this mess clears out Easter evening setting the stage for a cooler and relatively quiet week of weather.
