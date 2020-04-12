Coastal flood advisory for parts of Southeast Louisiana

Coastal flood advisory for parts of Southeast Louisiana
Mandeville flooding
April 12, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 8:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A coastal flood advisory was issued for parts of Southeast Louisiana, as well as parts of Southeast and Southern Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.

Affected areas include Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Orleans; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; St. Tammany; Upper Jefferson; Upper St. Bernard Parish.

The advisory will be in effect until 12 a.m. tonight.

Mandeville Flooding (Video courtesy of Roland Mayeux)

To submit weather images to Fox 8, click here.

RELATED: Tornado Watch issued for parts of the area

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.