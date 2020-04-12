Doctor with COVID-19: What if I’m the next code blue?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - He'd never had trouble breathing, but when a Tulane graduate turned doctor came down with COVID-19, there was no amount of medical knowledge that could help his case.
Dr. Bryant King is a 50-year-old internist and kidney specialist with no underlying health conditions. He doesn't smoke and watches what he eats.
It's why he didn't worry about COVID-19.
“I thought I was pretty much immune or, if I got it, it would be mild, kind of like a cold,” King said.
King is now in isolation in his own home.
Days after being discharged from the hospital, he says he's still not himself. But it's a lot better than where he was.
"A week ago today, I was laying face down in bed in the emergency room. My (oxygen saturation) on five liters of oxygen were barely 90-percent," King explained.
King first realized something wasn't right eight days before he showed up at the ER.
"One night we were getting ready to go to bed, my fiancé and I, and she said 'Honey, you're burning up.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, you're just always cold.' And so we went to bed. The next morning she took my temperature. It was 103.3," recalled King.
Up until a few days ago, King said it didn't dip below 101, despite the medications. Not only that, he says he slept far more often than he was awake.
"It felt like I was carrying my entire body weight on my shoulders just to make it to the bathroom," King said.
Even as his condition worsened, King didn’t believe he qualified for a test, based on the CDC’s Coronavirus self-checker. He had been socially distancing, staying at home and, as far as he knew, had no known exposure to any positive patients.
"Sorry you don't feel well. Shelter in place. Drink plenty of fluids and monitor your symptoms," King remembered the self-checker results saying.
Finally, King's fiance stepped in when he couldn't breathe and the levels on his medical monitoring equipment at home showed his blood wasn't getting enough oxygen.
“She’s a medical assistant so she said you can’t have numbers this bad and we just watch you die,” King said.
King was admitted to the hospital and, after running every test imaginable, he came back COVID positive.
He remembers what the doctor told him.
"I don't have another explanation of why someone like you in your otherwise healthy state would have bilateral pneumonia and (saturation) so low and a fever this high. There's no other real explanation," King recalled.
Doctors did what they could-- breathing treatments every four hours and the drug, Hydroxychloroquine.
"This is not a wheezing process. This is a restriction process. It's like your lungs are being pushed and so breathing treatments aren't helping," King said. "The only thing that made me feel different was the oxygen. That's the only thing that made me feel different is that I was able to breathe better."
As a doctor, and now, as a patient, King says he knows there's nothing more important than that.
“If you can’t breathe, it’ll kill you. That’s the most important symptom of all,” King said.
King believes he was likely exposed to the virus while picking up essential items before the stay-at-home mandate.
