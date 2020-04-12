Nicondra: Storms move east. Drier to start the week.

After storms moved through Easter Sunday we are seeing improvements for the start of the week.
Drier air will fill in through the day with some sun returning and temperatures still quite warm in the upper 70s and low 80s. It should feel a bit nicer with drier dew points.
Another wave of energy skirts the area Tuesday bringing a shot at some spotty showers. Less hot conditions will settle in for middle week with highs in the 70s.
We will be watching another system as it develops in time for next weekend.