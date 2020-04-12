Pastors hold “unconventional” Easter services due to COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After blessing the city of New Orleans from a plane ride earlier this week, Archbishop Gregory Aymond took time Easter morning to stop by the Morial Convention Center, which is now a makeshift hospital, to pray for the medical workers and patients suffering from COVID-19.
Pastors like Dennis Watson of Celebration Church in Metairie say dealing with times of crisis is not necessarily something new for church leaders.
“Of course this is the most unusual Easter we’ve ever had. It’s been difficult, challenging...” said Watson."
From the Vatican to St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans to churches all across the world, pastors, preachers, and ministers were forced to hold their Easter service in front of empty pews.
“Actually plagues have been a part of history, and there are other churches and other congregations that have had to deal with some of those circumstances," said Watson.
“We’re grateful for the use of technology in our day to daily lives because it allows us to provide worship and ministry that churches 100 years ago couldn’t provide for their people.”
Watson says if anything, moving his Easter service to a virtual platform means reaching more people while also keeping them safe.
“We’re going to actually have maybe double or triple the number of people attend our Easter service this year than we’ve experienced in times past.”
And while Easter sermons will always revolve around the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, Watson says the circumstances call for an extra emphasis on hope.
“Nothing gives us more hope than knowing that Jesus Christ is alive and not only is he alive but he’s here to assist us.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.