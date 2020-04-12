Severe Easter weather leaves parts of NWLA damaged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s First Alert Weather team tracked a series of tornado and severe thunderstorm watches in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.
The First Alert Weather team declared Easter Sunday, April 12 a Severe Weather Day for the ArkLaTex.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle tracked several powerful storms and confirmed a tornado in Waskom, Tx.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or deaths in the area, however, many are left without power as utility companies cities downed trees are responsible.
The weather service said the greatest risk for strong Easter Sunday storms ran from northeast Louisiana and southeast Arkansas, across wide swaths of Mississippi and Alabama and into western Georgia. Many counties in Texas experienced wind gusts up to 80mph and 1-inch hail.
KSLA’s Doug Warner was able to capture footage of several thunderstorms starting out in east Texas and heading into Bossier Parish.
Our KSLA crew spotted damage in Benton at the Public Services Department.
According to Benton Mayor Shelly Horton, Jr. all of the doors were ripped off of the public service department building and had to drag the damaged doors off to the side.
Businesses and homes throughout Benton were hit during the storms.
