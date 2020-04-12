Severe storm risk lowered some for Easter Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The severe weather risk for Easter Sunday has been lowered but there does remain the chance for one or two storms to go severe through the afternoon and evening.
Updates from the Storm Prediction Center have nudged that dangerous level 4 out of 5 moderate risk farther to the north across Mississippi into Alabama. This is where those dangerous, violent tornadoes remain possible. Across our area the chances for severe weather have been lowered to a level 2 out of 5 slight risk.
This is mainly do to the fact that up north more widespread severe weather is anticipated. Locally the storms will be more spotty which is the reasoning for the decreased threat. Just because storms will be fewer that doesn’t mean they can’t produce severe weather as hail, damaging winds and a tornado remain possible through early this evening.
Outside of any storm activity, strong winds will continue into this evening across the area with wind gusts to 40 mph possible. This can blow around loose objects to make sure to take precautions to secure things that can go flying easily.
