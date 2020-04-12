Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish, Southern Tangipahoa Parish, Washington Parish and West Central Pearl River County In Southern Mississippi.
The warning will remain in effect until 6:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
At 5:37 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Hammond moving northeast at 70 mph, Hazard... 60 MPH Wind Gusts And Quarter Size Hail. Source... Radar Indicated. Impact... Hail Damage To Vehicles Is Expected. Expect Wind Damage To Roofs, Siding, And Trees.*
Wind and hail could be a threat during this.
Hammond, Bogalusa, Covington, Franklinton, Ponchatoula, Folsom, Sun, Enon, Crossroads, Natalbany, Robert, Bush And Tickfaw are listed as the affected places.
A tornado watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. for Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.
