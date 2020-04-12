Shelby: Easter Showers and Storms

Strong storms are possible across the FOX 8 Viewing area on this Easter Sunday. The timing is most likely this afternoon and early evening. Most of the day will be windy, warm, and dry. A wind advisory will be in effect today with 20-30 MPH winds and gusts up to 40 MPH outside of thunderstorms.
Although it is more likely that folks in Central Louisiana and Mississippi see the very worst of this system, we are by no means “out of the woods”. A few very strong storms are still possible in our area- including strong winds, hail, and even tornadoes.
The Storm Prediction Center places those north of Lake Pontchartrain in an enhanced risk (Level 3/5) which is rare for this area. Some near the Mississippi/Louisiana line in northern Tangipahoa and Washington parishes are under a Level 4/5. Folks south of the Lake and down to the coast are under a slight risk (Level 2/5).
Stay vigilant throughout the day for updates, and make sure to have access to the television as well as back up power sources for mobile devices.
