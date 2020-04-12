Tornado Watch issued for parts of the area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.
The watch has been issued for the potential of seeing severe storms over the next several hours with any storm being capable of producing a tornado, damaging winds and hail. Although storms will not be widespread, there is enough of a threat to warrant a watch issuance. Severe weather watches mean conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms, it does not mean severe weather is imminent.
A warning is issued when severe weather is imminent and if you happen to go under a warning, take it seriously and move to shelter immediately.
