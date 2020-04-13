Algiers Walmart to temporarily close for cleaning

A Walmart spokesperson said, “Now more than ever before, customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need for their families, and our associates are doing heroic work serving their communities. New Orleans is suffering from a high rate of coronavirus cases. Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily close our store on Behrman Place in New Orleans for one day - on Tuesday, April 14 - to allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store. It will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community during this unprecedented time. We plan to reopen the store at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 15."