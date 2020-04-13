Baton Rouge, Atlanta federal investigators arrest man in multi-million dollar COVID-19 fraud scheme

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) reported special agents in Baton Rouge and Atlanta worked together to arrest a Georgia man accused of trying to sell respirator masks that didn’t exist.
Officials said Christopher Parris, 39, was arrested April 10 on wire fraud criminal complaint charges. They added Parris attempted to sell millions of respirator masks to the Department of Veterans Affairs in exchange for large upfront payments but he didn’t have the equipment.
According to investigators, the orders of 125 million face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) Parris tried to secure would have totaled more than $750 million.
“Homeland Security Investigations special agents have sworn an oath to protect the American public, particularly during this health crisis, from opportunistic individuals who seek to deliberately harm and deceive others for their own profit," said Special Agent in Charge Jere T. Miles, Homeland Security Investigations - New Orleans. “Today, our special agents have shown their commitment to that promise.”
A conviction on the wire fraud charge could result in up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Send an email to Covid19Fraud@dhs.gov or call 1-866-720-5721 if you suspect a fraud scheme.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.