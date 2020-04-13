Business owners in need of help await arrival of economic stimulus money

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Stimulus checks begin arriving this week and many local residents say they can’t wait.
The money is expected to provide a big boost to those who have been without work because of the stay home orders.
Amtrak’s sunset limited passes through the heart of Slidell but doesn’t stop downtown where most businesses are locked closed.
Times Grill at the old rail station could’ve used the business. They have been open for takeout only for the past four weeks.
Jamie Guillot’s income has dipped dramatically but she’s lucky. Times like most restaurants have had to lay off employees.
“We’re staying in touch with all of them and letting them know all we can and will have jobs for them when they come back,” said employee Jamir Guillot.
But bills still must be paid and this week the federal government is sending out stimulus checks as high as $2400 for American workers who have been impacted by the non essential business shut down.
“I checked this morning. It said the stimulus checks were coming out but it’s been like crickets,” said art store owner Lori Gomez.
With businesses shut down across the metro area, for many, the stimulus checks can’t come soon enough.
Gomez’s art store sits empty after losing out on business she planned over the Easter holiday and art students who didn’t come.
Whether using the money to pay bills or take on extra household projects the money should help stimulate an economy that’s been reeling since stay home orders went into effect.
The feds say for those who have filed tax returns online the stimulus money will be deposited directly into their bank accounts, but others worry.
“The problem is we don’t know where the end is going to be and there’s no end in sight,” said Gomez.
Though, the future is uncertain, Gomez says the stimulus check will help.
If you have never filed your federal income tax returns online you may want to sign up for direct deposit. Go to the IRS website for more information.
