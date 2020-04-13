Church delivers care packages to Southern students forced to stay on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people may not know it but there are still more than 100 students on Southern University’s campus who are stuck in quarantine.
They received a special surprise Monday, April 13 from New Gideon Baptist Church. All 116 students got care packages full of things like laundry detergent, soap, and bottles of water.
They were also given $20 in gift cards that can be used anywhere. It’s a small token of kindness for those students living through this pandemic.
“It feels pretty nice,” said Nicholas Sargent-Johnson, a Southern student. “It was really thoughtful. It was unexpected, just really kind.”
“It’s a joy to see that the needs are met or, of course, being able to help in some way,” added Pastor Brandon Collins. “That’s always satisfactory to us, but ultimately, to see that our Savior is pleased with what is taking place.”
One student said he’s thankful for the care packages but he’s also thankful that Southern let them stay on campus when they had nowhere else to turn.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.