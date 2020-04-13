NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A COVID-19 survivor shares his experience with the virus and what his recovery has been like. Within a matter of hours, he says he developed double pneumonia and had to be hospitalized.
“I absolutely tell people to take it serious. In full admission, I was one of those people in the beginning that was like it’s just like the flu.”
Jarvis Lewis quickly realized it wasn’t like the flu. He says it started with headaches, a 102 fever, chills, sweating, a cough, no appetite, then breathing became difficult.
“First thing they did was a chest x-ray and it was almost a 100% turnaround from what I had seen the day before, completely clear, no issues, the next day I had developed pneumonia in both lungs,” said Lewis.
Lewis, the Chief of Staff for New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized.
“It wasn’t until I was sitting in the hospital and they showed me the two x-rays juxtaposed together that I was like woah; this really could have been problematic,” Lewis said.
Lewis is only 30 and says he’s healthy.
“I had gone to my doctor to have my annual physical, he’s like your pretty good, keep up with your workout regimen, keep up with your change in eating habits. I had blood pressure issues in the past where it would run abnormally high, I cut salt in my diet, increased my water intake, doing a lot better, and hadn’t had those issues in probably 6 or 7 years,” he said.
He offers this advice to anyone struggling with the virus. He says it’s something he learned in the hospital.
“One of the things you’ve got to consistently do is, you’ve got to do deep breathing, you’ve got to do something as simple as stretching your arms over your head,” he said.
Lewis says coming down with COVID-19 is the sickest he’s ever been. He says he started having symptoms around March 19th and he says they continued for about 17 days.
