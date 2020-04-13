Everything you need to know about COVID-19 testing site at Laplace Walmart

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in LaPlace opens Monday and is available to all healthcare providers and first responders.
The site is also available to anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and there is no out of pocket cost to the individual.
All appointments will be drive-thru and collection in the Walmart parking lot.
Quest’s MyQuest™ online portal will screen and schedule those individuals who meet the CDC eligibility.
To be tested, individuals must have a scheduled appointment. No walk-ups will be seen.
The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
If individuals have difficulty scheduling an appointment, they can call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The drive-thru, located at 1616 W Airline Hwy, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Please arrive no more than 10 minutes before your appointment time.
What to bring/things to note:
- The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app. You will receive an appointment confirmation that you will need to have on hand when you arrive on-site.
- In addition, please make sure to bring your insurance card and valid photo ID for proof of identity.
- Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and sample self-collection. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not able to service those who walk up.
- It’s important to take care of yourself and monitor your symptoms closely. If your symptoms do not improve or you develop new or worsening symptoms, seek medical attention right away. Do not wait to receive your results.
- Individuals being tested will perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a healthcare provider observing them. Directions will be provided in the confirmation email after scheduling the appointment and on-site.
