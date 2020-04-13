‘It feels like a real honor’: Second plasma donation in SELA done to help in COVID-19 fight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - He may be a seasoned medic, who has served for decades in the military and Coast Guard, but even Lt. Paul Reck gets weak at this point.
“I’m scared, terrified of needles,” he said.
Reck is donating his plasma which will go directly to the most critically ill COVID-19 patients, but it wasn’t easy getting to this point. He says his health quickly declined in the beginning of March, and says he’s lucky he got tested at the ER when he did because otherwise he said he wouldn’t have made it by himself.
“I had several neurological impacts such as feelings like I had sores on my back that didn’t exist, to it felt like I had lung swelling to loss of smell, taste and the headaches,” said Reck.
Since recovering, one of the first things he did was in the vein of a true serviceman.
“It’s nice to know that folks that are needing it most, folks who don’t have anywhere to turn to and make it a life-saving benefit, pretty excited about that,” said Reck.
Once the plasma is separated and transfused, it could help anywhere from four to five patients depending on the donor.
“He has antibodies floating in his blood and his plasma in these antibodies are believed to be very important when it comes to either preventing or fighting off the infection,” said Dr. Tim Peterson with The Blood Center.
Before he could donate, Reck had to provide multiple test results not only of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis but also negative virus results after he felt better for 14 days.
The first COVID-19 patients in Southeast Louisiana were sick about the beginning of March. That’s why Dr. Tim Peterson with The Blood Center says given the time frame, they hope similar donors will be identified soon, as the first transfusion proved promising.
“It was collected Saturday, it was transfused Saturday and the patient and the latest data we have is that two patients actually received products from the donor, both of them were ventilated at the time and now both off the ventilator when is receiving a little supplemental oxygen but the other one is doing quite well,” said Peterson.
“People need help that’s what we in the Coast Guard do, in medical we help,” said Reck.
It took nearly an hour to draw the plasma from Reck’s blood, but he says it’s nothing, especially if it means saving someone’s life.
“It feels like a real honor actually… to be here at the right time, the right place to do some real good it’s inspiring for me and I’m just really glad to help out,” said Reck.
Peterson said this is the same kind of therapy that was used to combat other viruses including SARS and MERS with some success.
Once someone donates their plasma, and the hospitals find it is effective they could ask these donors to donate again.
Reck told us if that’s the case, he will donate as many times as he can.
