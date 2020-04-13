New drive-through testing sites to open in river parishes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New, drive-through testing sites are set to open in two parishes in the coming days. As leaders try to plan for the coming weeks, they say it's important the have the most accurate numbers possible. Doctors say testing is the only way to gather more data.
Cones are already set up outside Gramercy Elementary School. It’s one of two testing sites scheduled to open in Region Three. The area encompasses seven parishes and, right now, includes just over 2,100 cases of COVID-19.
“I feel fortunate we were able to acquire this site,” said St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne.
Dufresne says the state chose the school due to its proximity to Veterans Memorial Bridge and the St. John the Baptist Parish Line. He says it is centrally located for three Region 3 parishes.
St. James currently has 207 positive cases and 11 deaths. So far, 260 parish residents have been tested. In Orleans Parish the number is closer to 18,000 and in Jefferson Parish-- nearly 15,000.
"It's going to be really good and convenient for our residents in Saint James Parish," Dufresne said.
Dufresne hopes that will lead to more tests and, in turn, more accurate numbers for his parish.
“If I have my hand closed and I put three fingers up, how many fingers do I have on my hand? I have three but if I open up four and five, all the sudden I have five. If you do more testing, you’ll get more cases and that’s not a bad thing. It’s helping us to track the behavior of the virus,” explained Health Educator Dr. Eric Griggs, M.D.
Griggs says tracking the virus helps officials make better decisions when it comes to safety and treatment, as well as allowing them to evaluate the effectiveness of orders and guidelines.
“We have to track as many people as we possibly can to find out where it is and where it might be. The virus is not discriminating between rural and urban versus apartment versus houses. It’s going for any human being,” Griggs said.
Dufresne expects to see social distancing measures working for his parish, but encourages people to keep doing what they're doing until they know more.
"Unfortunately, we're not out of the woods yet," said Dufresne.
The site in Gramercy opens to first responders and seniors 66 and older April 15. Symptomatic adults in a vehicle are allowed to be tested starting April 16. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will have 250 test kits available.
Dufresne says afternoons will be used to process tests in the hopes of getting the results back to people sooner.
The other site will be in St. Charles Parish at Hahnville High School.
