Nicondra: A break in temps for the middle of the week

After a rough end to the Easter weekend resulting in some strong storms Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf coast get a break for most of the week ahead. The boundary that pushed past early Monday morning will hover in the Gulf of Mexico and slide back north late Tuesday. That brings an opportunity for a few showers to show up along the coast. This chance for rain will not be widespread with most staying dry. Temperatures will be more in line with long term averages and even a few degrees below mid-week. Heading into the weekend another storm system will push in setting us up for another round of rain.