NOPD: Man injured in Crescent City Connection shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting that is believed to have happened on the Crescent City Connection Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to a local hospital around 2:35 p.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound.
During the investigation, the victim told police that he was shot while traveling eastbound on the Crescent City Connection.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
