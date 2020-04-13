Overtime Podcast #145 - Contemplating Alvin Kamara’s Contract & College Football amid Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Could a contract extension be looming for Alvin Kamara and what might it look like? Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende discuss the Saints as well as a check-in on college football’s Coronavirus effect in mid-April.
Fazende on the possibility of Kamara getting an extension:
“If you look at the timing of that 2017 draft class, he may feel like he’s the first one up in terms of getting out in front of some of these extensions. But he’s also the one, I’m not sure if it’s polarizing, but you can make a strong case on both sides. Alvin Kamara is going to be 25 years old when the season starts at a position where you get paid when you can versus the Saints looking at Kamara coming off an injury-plagued season, wasn’t quite as productive as he’s been in years past and again, the running back market - what’s it worth? We’ve seen teams live and die by that so I think it’s one of the more intriguing discussions and I think it all boils down to numbers, I really do.”
Hagan on college football lacking the typical structure of spring practices and conditioning:
“There’s only so much you’re going to do without the contacts and without the pads. It’s going to be interesting - whether it’s guys not being in as good of shape as they would’ve been in, some smaller playbooks, simple timing. We saw the difference last year with Joe Burrow and the timing he was able to get with his receivers having a full offseason of work versus coming in in June of 2018 and really just getting that timing down.”
