Overtime Podcast #145 - Contemplating Alvin Kamara’s Contract & College Football amid Coronavirus

“If you look at the timing of that 2017 draft class, he may feel like he’s the first one up in terms of getting out in front of some of these extensions. But he’s also the one, I’m not sure if it’s polarizing, but you can make a strong case on both sides. Alvin Kamara is going to be 25 years old when the season starts at a position where you get paid when you can versus the Saints looking at Kamara coming off an injury-plagued season, wasn’t quite as productive as he’s been in years past and again, the running back market - what’s it worth? We’ve seen teams live and die by that so I think it’s one of the more intriguing discussions and I think it all boils down to numbers, I really do.”