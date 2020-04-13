State Leaders say Convention Center is serving it’s purpose

Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Louisiana Department of Health says that’s a good thing. Right now, he says around 70 COVID-19 patients are recovering at the Convention Center. There’s one thousand beds available if needed. Trailers across from the Convention Center are also being used. Those are for people with COVID-19 symptoms who are waiting for their test results but need some medical attention. All of that, relieves the pressure on hospitals in the New Orleans area. Dr. Kanter says hospitals are certainly busy and continuing to see COVID-19 patients coming in.