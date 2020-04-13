Stimulus dollars being sent to Americans this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Extra funds are on the way to people's bank account over the coming days.
The IRS says it’s already begun using direct-deposit to hand out payments as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
Of that $2.2 trillion, $560 billion of that will be given directly to Americans as a way to pump money back into the economy.
Anyone making less than $75,000 a year can expect $1,200 either by direct deposit or by check.
Married couples who file jointly and make less than $150,000 together, will get $2,400 along with an extra $500 for each child under the age of 17.
If you no longer claim your child, they themselves can be eligible if they are enrolled students or working and filing their own taxes.
You don't even have to be an American citizen as long as you're a legal resident or you have a work permit.
Your income information will come from your 2019 tax filings, unless you haven't yet filed, in which case the IRS will use your 2018 records, if you owe taxes this year, you may want to consider holding off.
Those who receive Social Security benefits and don't file taxes can still be eligible.
The checks will be based on information from the Social Security Administration.
