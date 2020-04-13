WVUE FOX 8 to air TMZ’s investigation into the Tiger King documentary

TMZ Investigates," What really went down?" Monday night at 8 on FOX 8

"What really went down?" TMZ Investigation on FOX 8 (Source: FOX Affiliate Marketing)
April 13, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 10:15 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An all-new special airs Monday night at 8 on FOX 8, TMZ Investigates: Tiger King, “What really went down?”

Executive producer Harvey Levin presents "TMZ INVESTIGATES: TIGER KING - WHAT REALLY WENT DOWN? airing Monday, April 13 (8:00 p.m.) on FOX. (Source: FOX Marketing)

TMZ’s Harvey Levin gives viewers unique access to the strange twists and turns behind Joe Exotic’s story. FOX presents a TMZ investigation behind the bizarre true-crime story everyone is talking about with exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage.

This one-hour special will delve into what really went down with the interviews only TMZ can get, exploring outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance and the current status of the new investigation.

