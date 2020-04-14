Alvin Kamara learns of McCaffrey extension while live streaming video game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - News of Christian McCaffrey’s 4-year extension with the Carolina Panthers reportedly worth $64 million spread fast Monday afternoon, including to his draft class peer, Alvin Kamara. The 24-year-old Saints running back was live streaming while playing video games on the service, Twitch, when his virtual teammates broke the news to him.
“I don’t even know!” Kamara remarked while laughing at the question of what McCaffrey’s extesion would mean for him in New Orleans. “I just play football. I’m just a football guy, I don’t know nothing about contracts, and all these things, and all this money.”
Kamara, drafted 67th overall in 2017, two rounds after McCaffrey was drafted 8th overall, is entering the final year of a rookie contract that will pay him just under $4 million total when it expires at the end of the 2020 season. “I’d never been to New Orleans when I got drafted there so to get there and have that city embrace me and take me and adopt me, that’s amazing. There’s so much love there.”
“Outside of the football, it’s beautiful people, it’s lit, it’s a vibe. Talking about the football, I’ve never been around a group of guys like in New Orleans that just wants to win and be there for each other and be around each other.”
Speaking to ESPN in late January, Sean Payton said of the Saints’ 2017 draft class “It’s not just Kamara. It’s Ramczyk and Lattimore....so, that’s a four day meeting with Mickey and I going through....look, Ryan Ramczyk is one of the better right tackles in the game, Kamara is a unique player, Marshon Lattimore....these are all these players that were part of that great draft class. Look, part of the challenge of what we’re discussing is keeping it together and winning while they’re together. Listen, sustainability is one of the challenges of our league but we’ll handle that.”
