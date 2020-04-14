Alvin Kamara learns of McCaffrey extension while live streaming video game

Speaking to ESPN in late January, Sean Payton said of the Saints’ 2017 draft class “It’s not just Kamara. It’s Ramczyk and Lattimore....so, that’s a four day meeting with Mickey and I going through....look, Ryan Ramczyk is one of the better right tackles in the game, Kamara is a unique player, Marshon Lattimore....these are all these players that were part of that great draft class. Look, part of the challenge of what we’re discussing is keeping it together and winning while they’re together. Listen, sustainability is one of the challenges of our league but we’ll handle that.”