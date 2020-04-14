Bruce: Quiet Weather Through The End Of The Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The nice weather trend will continue for the next several days. Morning low clouds will give way to sunshine by mid-morning. The stretch of nice weather will continue with cool, crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons through Thursday. Lots of sunshine expected in the next few days along with low humidity!
Today, highs will reach the upper 70s, then we’ll dip to the 40s and 50s overnight. Wednesday will be the coolest with highs only near the 70 degree mark with a cool breeze.
Spotty rain chances return Friday and Saturday with a better chance for storms on Sunday. We’ll also be warmer and more humid heading into the weekend. We look to dry out again early next week.
