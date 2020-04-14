21,518 cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, 1,013 deaths as Gov. Edwards urges residents to continue mitigation efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 21,518 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state with 1,013 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon (April 14).
Governor Edwards stressed that this is not a time to let up your guard. Stay home. Stay safe. Don’t participate in a large gathering.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has reached 1,977. Of those, 436 patients require ventilation.
Orleans Parish reports 5,718 positive cases and Jefferson Parish reports 5,188 cases.
More than 112, 000 tests have been conducted by commercial labs and 5,681 tests have been conducted by state labs.
All 64 of the state’s parishes have confirmed cases.
“If we start flattening the curve it’s only because of the mitigation practices.,” Edwards said.
New hospital admissions are also trending downward.
Officials continue to push ways to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
These precautions include:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
- Avoiding touching your face
- Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
- Avoiding close contact with others
- And staying home if you are sick
The first case of COVID-19 was announced in New Orleans on March 9.
Several parishes are offering testing for COVID-19. Each testing site has its own criteria and protocol. It is advised to call first before heading to a location to confirm they are open and have not met the testing cap for the day.
The Alario Center on the westbank of Jefferson Parish is still operational and a new federal testing site will open in St. Charles Parish.
The Laplace Walmart on Airline Hwy. is also open to healthcare workers, first responders, and anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
Gramercy Elementary School is also being used to conduct testing.
