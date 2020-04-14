Driver killed, passenger injured in Terrebonne Parish crash

By Nicole Mumphrey | April 14, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 6:58 AM

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Houma man was killed Monday night in a car crash in Terrebonne Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Southdown Mandalay Road near the St. Anthony Bridge in Terrebonne Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Charles Pizzolato of Houma.

Troopers say a 1979 Porsche, driven by Pizzolato, was traveling east on Southdown Mandalay Road at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the roadway. After initially running off the roadway, the Porsche traveled back across the roadway and struck a tree.

Despite being properly restrained, Pizzolato was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, who was also properly restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

