Flies that crawl into people’s noses, ears infest Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - It’s that time of year again in Louisiana, when flies that bite and crawl into people’s bodies are swarming around.
The East Baton Rouge Parish’s Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control department says residents should expect black flies to be around until the weather becomes warmer. It says the flies will try to crawl into people’s ears, noses and eyes, and spraying insecticide is ineffective.
Officials say the female flies tend to bite people during the late morning hours. The department shared research from Purdue University saying these particular insects have not been found to transmit diseases in humans.
4/14/2020 5:42:34 AM (GMT -5:00)