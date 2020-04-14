Juan’s World: Say What Mayor Cantrell!!!!

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World. I’ve decided that during this Coronavirus Pandemic, I wanna hear the facts and nothing but the facts. I want brutal honesty, especially from the politicians that we elect. Give it to me straight. No sugar coating. Don’t tell me what I want to hear, tell me what I need to hear.
Except for when it comes to the Saints playing football this fall.
Earlier today, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell offered what may be the only correct answer to the question of when NFL games can be played again: No one knows.
She said that the return of the Saints to the Superdome in September is not something that anyone can say with absolute certainty, right now.
The mayor is saying what has to be said. But, it’s not the reality I want to hear right now. There’s this little thing called ‘hope.’ And when it comes to the NFL playing in September or shortly after that, I, along with thousands of other football fans, are holding on to ‘hope.’
Now is not the time to decide the NFL’s fate. Not in April, May or even June. Training camps are still scheduled to open in late July and by then, we will know the fate of the NFL.
The spread of the Coronavirus is the key. If, and this is a big if, people listen and take social distancing seriously, then there’s a chance that football, both pro and college, will be played in the months ending in the letters ‘er.’
But, if we continue to gather in packs on the lakefront, at the parks, on each others porches, then all we’ll have are the memories of ‘last’ football season.
The mayor has already recommended that large music festivals be delayed until 2021, but she wouldn’t touch possibility of not having Saints football, and for obvious reasons.
Hope. She has it too.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
