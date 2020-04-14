Juan’s World: Time to Pay Alvin Kamara?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World. I was compelled to speak up on the contract that Christian McCaffrey just got from the Carolina Panthers. Four-years, $64 million dollars is a lot of money, especially for a running back.
It could be argued, and is being argued daily, that the value of the running back isn’t what it once was. That a guy off the street can give a team what it needs, thus the monetary value of the position has gone down.
I agree and disagree with that thinking. On the one hand, the Saints have plucked a guy off the street and done well. Tim Hightower comes to mind here. He helped to stabilize the ground game during the short amount of time he was here.
But, Hightower is not McCaffrey. Even on his best day, Hightower is not McCaffrey. Alvin Kamara, on his best day, is!
What makes McCaffrey special and worth the big pay day is that he gives the Panthers offense a dimension that few other teams have. A guy that can run for a thousand yards and catch a thousand yards worth of passes. He did it last season.
The Saints have that kind of guy in Kamara, who, in his three years of service, has run for well over two thousand total yards and caught nearly as many in balls thrown by Drew Brees.
McCaffrey and Kamara were apart of the same 2017 NFL draft. McCaffrey was a first round pick, Kamara a third. Three years later, McCaffrey’s still being paid like one. Question is, will the Saints reward Kamara like one, even though hes coming off his worse season as a pro.
My two cents is, as Kamara gets set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, he’ll have to play like a first round pick this season to eventually get paid like a first round pick.
