Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION
Detained immigrants plead for masks, protection from virus
HOUSTON (AP) — The coronavirus is spreading in immigration detention, with more than 70 detainees in 12 states testing positive and hundreds of others under quarantine. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to lower its detainee population to reduce the risk of people getting sick. But people held in immigration jails and their advocates say there’s still not enough protective gear, cleaning supplies or space that allows for social distancing. They fear the number of coronavirus cases will sharply rise in the coming weeks as it has in jails and prisons nationwide. Detainees in at least four states say they have been denied masks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Edwards: 'Too early to know' when Louisiana can relax orders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says “it's just too early to know” when the state can begin loosening social distrancing mandates. He responded to a question Monday about President Donald Trump's eagerness to get reopen businesses shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Edwards was speaking in Monroe after touring damage from Sunday tornadoes. He said rates of growth in serious corona-virus infections continue to improve. But he cautioned that there were signs that many residents did not stick to home on the Easter weekend. And he said social distancing must continue to avoid a spike in cases. The number of Louisiana deaths related to COVID-19 now stands at 884.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS
ACLU: Feds 'slow walking' inmate release at stricken prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prisoner rights advocates say the Bureau of Prisons is “slow walking” the release of federal inmates at a Louisiana lockup where the coronavirus has killed six prisoners and infected dozens of others. The American Civil Liberties Union urged a federal judge Monday to release hundreds of vulnerable inmates at FCC Oakdale to home confinement. It says the government has done too little and is taking too long to address the pandemic. The head of the Bureau of Prisons defended his agency's handling of the crisis. He told CNN over the weekend that he was “proud to say we're doing pretty good.”
REFINERY FIRE-EXXONMOBIL
Louisiana refinery releases findings of fire investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ExxonMobil says its internal investigation shows a February blaze inside its Baton Rouge refinery was caused by air getting into a line containing hydrocarbon material and igniting. WAFB-TV reports the company released its findings Monday. Exxon Mobil says it will ensure the valves involved in the problem are locked in a closed position to prevent it from happening again. The fire broke out at the refinery on February 11. It turned the night sky a shade of orange and sent a large plume of smoke into the air over Baton Rouge. ExxonMobil's volunteer fire crews put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.
CHILD ABUSE-ABANDONED
Sheriff: Woman busted son's nose, abandoned him at a store
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said a woman was accused of hitting her son in a store and later leaving him there. On April 9, Heather M. Johnson was arrested on several charges, including cruelty to a juvenile. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies found an 11-year-old boy with red marks and bruising on his face left alone at a convenience store. Deputies said 39-year-old Johnson was the boy's mother. She later told deputies she was mad at her son and admitted to hitting him and leaving him at the store. Deputies said they found methamphetamine on Johnson while she was being booked into jail. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney.
JUDICIAL INVESTIGATIONS
Louisiana's judge misconduct hearings to be open to public
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has announced a new policy that will make hearings into allegations of misconduct against Louisiana judges open to the public. The high court agreed to that major change to judicial disciplinary proceedings, but refused to overturn rules that prevent people who have filed complaints from discussing them. Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson signed the order Monday that said the changes for judicial misconduct proceedings will go into effect May 1. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate has reported closed proceedings have allowed judges to hide investigations of misconduct from voters.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DYING ALONE
Dying alone: Coronavirus keeps family from loved ones at end
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Don Pijanowski was not surrounded by loved ones when he died. Instead, the 87-year-old father of four died in a New York hospital with a nurse who stood near him and passed on his sons’ final message. The new coronavirus is so contagious that health care facilities aren’t letting spouses, sons and daughters gather around the dying for fear of spreading the infection. So family and friends are bidding tortuous goodbyes as best they can, often with the help of hospital workers. In Alabama, nurse Shelby Roberts held a cellphone encased in a plastic bag as a host of relatives sang “Amazing Grace” and prayed for a woman dying of the virus.