LCMC Health system begins rapid testing for the coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Over 21,000 people in Louisiana have already tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and now University Medical Center New Orleans and four other local hospitals along with urgent care centers operated by the LCMC Health system are using a rapid nasal swab test to diagnose more cases of the dangerous virus.
Dr. Jeffrey Elder is an emergency room physician at UMC and commented on the test being used across the LCMC Health system.
"This allows us a rapid turnaround for testing, both for inpatients and for patients that come through the E.D.,” said Elder.
Elder explained what rapid testing means.
"The Abbott which is the test you hear a lot of right now on the news is a test that takes about 15 minutes to run and that's the actual test time, so it takes a few more minutes to collect the sample, get it to the lab, prep the machine, run the machine and then get the test back to the patient and so typically we think that'll happen within about an hour if not less,” Elder said.
LCMC Health says in the midst of a pandemic knowing sooner rather than later if a patient is COVID-19 positive is critical.
"That can help us make decisions based on isolation and then personal protective needs for the staff that'll be caring for the patient once in the hospital,” Elder said.
He explained that some patients who arrive in the ER with life-threatening symptoms may not be tested immediately because of other medical interventions that may be needed right away.
"If they were going to require some more kind of advanced care or procedures they may come back into the main part of the emergency department where they'll get evaluated, resuscitated and treated, at some point they would then be tested,” said Elder.
Patients in the ER at LCMC-run hospitals who are not exhibiting life-threatening symptoms will get the test sooner and before being discharged, according to Elder.
"If a patient is less sick and is ambulatory and is someone who is ultimately going to be discharged from the emergency department we will, you know, again evaluate the patient, have the test performed and then give them the result before they leave,” he said.
Elder was asked about the accuracy of rapid COVID tests, in general.
"These are emergency use authorization use tests from the FDA, so we don't have specific numbers on sensitivity and specificity, however, we do feel that all three tests are very high in both,” he said referring to tests being performed.
He thinks the best results are produced when patients have symptoms.
"And remember, this is, you know, one moment in time,” said Elder. “So, this isn’t just a one-time test and you never have to take one again. It really has to do with your clinical symptoms and the disease process."
And Elder commented on the two other coronavirus tests being conducted at LCMC-operated healthcare facilities.
"Including some Cepheid testing at two of our facilities, including Touro and UMC, and then at UMC we also have the Roche testing which is a much bigger machine that does kind of batch testing on a much bigger scale, and we’re going to use that for some of our outpatient testing and some of our healthcare worker testing, it’ll take a little bit longer to get those results,” he said.
