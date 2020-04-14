New COVID-19 self-testing center to open in Boutte

BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - A new test site is set to open in Boutte as the number of cases in the River Parishes climbs.
Tuesday the presidents of St. Charles, St. James and St. John Parishes held a joint press conference to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Starting Wednesday, the parking lot of Hahnville High School will be used as a self test site not only for the River Parishes but also for the Bayou Region.
Unlike other test sites, parish leaders say there will be a triage area to teach people how to self administer the test.
Those who drive to this test site will be swabbing themselves to limit contact then hand the test to National Guard workers.
As the number of cases and deaths continue to grow in the River Parishes, leaders say the test site will give a more accurate picture of how many cases there are. This comes after a report listed St. Charles Parish as one of the highest per capita deaths in the country.
Medical experts say the self test is just as accurate as when administered by someone else.
“You’re able to just place it right in the mid-region of your nose. It’s not uncomfortable to do it and you swab it around. And what studies have found is that the accuracy of these self-administered tests are as good as those that are typically administered by clinicians,” says Mark Alain with Access Health Louisiana.
The site will be open every day of the week from 8 a.m. until Noon, or when the tests run out.
Parish leaders say your temperature will not be checked at the testing site. If you have any symptoms or even had symptoms, they encourage getting tested.
