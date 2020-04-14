Saints’ championship potential and comfortability bring P.J. Williams back

Williams was drafted as an outside cornerback in the third round of 2015 but after injuries derailed his first two seasons, he has settled into a versatile role mostly as a nickleback but was called into safety duty during the Saints’ road win over the Titans in December “They know my versatility. I talk to [secondary coach Aaron Glenn] all the time so I wouldn’t specificy one position. I’m going to come in there and be ready and play them all so wherever they need me.”