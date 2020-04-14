Saints’ championship potential and comfortability bring P.J. Williams back

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the second offseason in a row, P.J. Williams is back with the Saints on a one-year deal and after waiting for two weeks to see what the free agent market might bring, the soon-to-be 27-year-old knew New Orleans was still home.
“Ultimately I just feel like that’s the best fit for me. I’ve been there for five years, about to be my sixth, I love it there," Williams told reporters via video conference Monday. "The coaches, we have great coaches, great situation, great chance to compete for a championship and just being comfortable. We have a good group and I feel like they’re doing a good job keeping us together and also adding some good pieces so I feel like ultimately it was just the best decision.”
Williams was drafted as an outside cornerback in the third round of 2015 but after injuries derailed his first two seasons, he has settled into a versatile role mostly as a nickleback but was called into safety duty during the Saints’ road win over the Titans in December “They know my versatility. I talk to [secondary coach Aaron Glenn] all the time so I wouldn’t specificy one position. I’m going to come in there and be ready and play them all so wherever they need me.”
The NFL Network reported Monday that team facilities will not be allowed to open until all 32 teams can legally do so in their local jurisdiction. Throughout the uncertainty, Williams is confident that his personal training and Sean Payton’s thorough creativity will have the team prepared “I’m sure Coach is going to do whatever they can to get us ready. We’ve been talking to the coaches, doing stuff like video calls, video meetings so I feel like they’re going to have us ready coming in no matter what.”
For his career, Williams has four interceptions and 24 passes defensed.
