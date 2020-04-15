After Further Review: Making the argument and price for Saints to pay Alvin Kamara

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A great debate is brewing around the contract of Alvin Kamara. I’ve swayed back and forth on what the Saint should do all offseason but after Christian McCaffrey signed his mega deal in Carolina, I did a little more digging to come to the conclusion that there’s a reasonable argument to be made for the Saints to pay Kamara.
Replaceability
Conventional NFL groupthink tells us that running backs are a dime a dozen and can always be replaced. But my eyes (and years of film study) tell me that’s not necessarily the case with this style of back in this Saints offense. Think back to when the Saints moved on from Darren Sproles after the 2013 season. Sean Payton could not find an adequate replacement for his skillset until they drafted, wait for it, Kamara. Travaris Cadet was originally thought to carry the torch, then C.J. Spiller. Neither could do it and not having that style of back had an impact on the offense. Think of how Payton uses Kamara. When they split him out wide, teams have to respect that he can run the entire route tree not just a simple curl. Plus, they have to consider using different defenders to slow him down. Not every back can do that, and in a system where the foundation is constantly changing multiple personnel groupings to create mismatches, that skillset is invaluable.
My point is, it’s not so easy to replace a player like Kamara. It’s certainly not impossible, but even if the Saints drafted a player of that skillset, there’s no guarantee that player would be ready to pick things up quickly enough to be a steady contributor right away, much less a dynamic force.
Longevity
The shelf life of a bruising style back that averages 300 carries a season is short. Everyone understands that, but Kamara is not that type of player. He’s never played more than 62 percent of the team’s snaps in a season. One could argue, he’s been very efficient given his relatively modest snap count for a player of his caliber. His career high in carries is 194, and he’s had 81 receptions in each of his three seasons. There’s plenty of tread left on Kamara.
When Sproles went to Philadelphia, he was very productive in the 2014-2016 seasons at the ages of: 31, 32 and 33 years old. His production dipped the last three years with the Eagles organization but he did play 15 seasons in the NFL.
Stylistically, Kamara can last a little bit longer than some of the more conventional backs.
Transition security
No one really knows just how much longer Drew Brees will play, but it sure feels like the end is nearing on the GOAT. When that transition comes, whomever the new quarterback ends up being will have enormous shoes to fill. Kamara can help smooth that transition by being a dependable dynamic receiving option out of the backfield. Perhaps Brees being near the end of his career helps Kamara’s value to the Saints.
The Risk
There’s always a risk involved with paying any player. In Kamara’s case, he plays a position some have de-valued and is coming off his worst year as a pro. His health is the most obvious reason for this. The Saints would have to trust that Kamara is more of the 2017 and 2018 player and that 2019 version was simply an outlier. Of course the Saints could always wait it out to be sure, as Kamara is under contract for another year. Money can be an incredible motivator for players.
The Offer
While I am in favor of paying Kamara, like most deals, it has to be at the right cost.
Christian McCaffrey is a good comp for Kamara in terms of skillset. But in terms of their place in their respective offenses, it’s safe to say at this point in their careers, McCaffrey has outperformed Kamara and deserves to be paid more.
But even if their stats were comparable, I don’t believe the Saints are interested in resetting the running back market like they did with Michael Thomas and the receiver market. If Kamara wants McCaffrey money, it’s not going to happen in New Orleans. Still, there’s a reasonable number for both sides to agree upon.
My offer would be four years, $44 million with incentives that could grow it to $50 million. Those incentives would be attainable like reaching a thousand yards in either rushing or receiving or amassing 100 receptions. The Saints could guarantee $22-$25 million of that. Per usual, the structure of the deal would make Kamara’s early salary cap hit low.
$11 million per season would make him the fifth highest paid running back in football behind: McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliot, Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson and Derrick Henry.
Given what he’s accomplished in his career, this would be a fair number.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.