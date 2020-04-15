After Further Review: Making the argument and price for Saints to pay Alvin Kamara

Conventional NFL groupthink tells us that running backs are a dime a dozen and can always be replaced. But my eyes (and years of film study) tell me that’s not necessarily the case with this style of back in this Saints offense. Think back to when the Saints moved on from Darren Sproles after the 2013 season. Sean Payton could not find an adequate replacement for his skillset until they drafted, wait for it, Kamara. Travaris Cadet was originally thought to carry the torch, then C.J. Spiller. Neither could do it and not having that style of back had an impact on the offense. Think of how Payton uses Kamara. When they split him out wide, teams have to respect that he can run the entire route tree not just a simple curl. Plus, they have to consider using different defenders to slow him down. Not every back can do that, and in a system where the foundation is constantly changing multiple personnel groupings to create mismatches, that skillset is invaluable.