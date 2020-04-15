Bruce: A Sunny Cool Spring Feel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A cool feel to the air will stick around over the next couple of days before a weekend warm-up, Today will be a breezy day with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the 40s on the north shore and 50s on the south shore.
Dry skies stay in the forecast through Thursday as highs get back to the mid 70s.
Temperatures, humidity, and rain chances will all be on the rise heading into the weekend. Expect a few spotty showers Saturday, then a better chance for rain and storms on Sunday. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.
We look to dry out but remain seasonably warm into early next week.
