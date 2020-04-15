Businesses re-opening with new take-out, delivery options

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -With the stay at home mandate extended in New Orleans, the streets stay as quiet as ever. But Cochon Butcher hopes its new take-out window will generate at least a little more traffic.
“Our business model has totally changed,” chef and owner, Stephen Stryjewski said.
Stryjewski remembers how this was once a bustling dining room, but the COVID 19 outbreak forced him to close it for a couple of weeks.
“Things were changing by the minute, so we made the decision to stop making decisions and regroup and breathe,” Stryjewski said.
However, he says given the longevity of the pandemic they had to pivot their business model, now offering take-out and delivery options.
“The alternative was to go completely dark and that’s not what we wanted to do,” Stryjewski said.
“I’m happy to hear that some of our restaurants that were shut down at beginning of COVID are now trying to re-open,” New Orleans councilmember Cyndi Nguyen said.
Nguyen says for small businesses to survive, they're going to have to make these kinds of difficult choices.
“Business owners need to accept that and say, ‘hey, I’m willing to reimagine with you’ and if they’re not willing to then we can’t do anything for them, if they’re willing to and we definitely want to connect him with the resources,” she said.
In the coming weeks, she says they plan to hold small online conferences for business owners to help get the answers they need from SBA and city leaders. She says it could include not only troubleshooting possible solutions but also voicing overall guidance and concerns in the business world.
“We also want to understand their needs a lot of times we assume or think business owners need this, but if we don’t have that dialogue with them sometimes we’re kind of wasting our time,” said Nguyen.
Stryjewski says the take-out window's first day has been promising so far. He worries though, how long it'll last.
“Is this an 18 month or 24 months’ timeline we’re going to have to reevaluate things if that’s the case,” he said.
Nguyen says they will make translators available for those small business conferences, and plan to meet about 6 to 8 times next week with interested business owners.
Fox 8 now offers information on open businesses in the Greater New Orleans area here.
