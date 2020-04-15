David: Next rain chance is Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thursday will be sunny and dry with pleasant temperatures. Clouds move back in on Friday with a few spotty showers possible later on Saturday.
The next decent rain chance will not come until Sunday or Sunday night. Thunderstorms are possible. It’s too soon to say if the storms will be severe or perhaps bring some downpours. Once again the best chances for rain could be north of the lake with lower chances near the coast.
Good feeling air moves again for the start of next week.
