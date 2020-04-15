Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

DUMP TRUCK-BARRICADE SUSPECT
Flagstaff man allegedly steals dump truck, barricades self
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Flagstaff man is facing multiple charges after stealing a dump truck and then barricading himself inside the vehicle. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say 27-year-old Tyler Littlefield has been booked into jail on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and resisting arrest. They say Littlefield is accused of stealing the dump truck from a Flagstaff landscape company last Saturday. Authorities say Littlefield then drove it to Grey Mountain and stole items from a convenience store. They say he then drove the vehicle back to Flagstaff and was seen driving erratically, going through front yards and driveways and causing damage to property. The truck got stuck in the mud and that began a barricade situation that ended after about an hour.
AP-US-CHILD-DEATH-PLASTIC-BOX
Conviction upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court upheld the conviction and death sentence of a man in the suffocation of a 10-year-old girl he locked in a plastic box. The justices on Tuesday rejected John Allen’s claim that jurors abused their discretion in sentencing him in the 2011 killing of Ame Deal. Authorities said Allen ordered Ame to get into the box because she had stolen an ice pop. Allen fell asleep and discovered her death the next morning. The state Supreme Court threw out sentences for child abuse because a judge improperly applied harsher penalties. Allen will be re-sentenced on those counts. An attorney for Allen didn’t immediately return a call.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona governor eyes reopening economy 'when it's safe'
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says he’s beginning discussions about how to ease up on the social distancing requirements that have left businesses closed and a record number of workers jobless. But he said Tuesday nobody should expect the economy to turn back on as quickly as it came grinding to a halt in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. Ducey said his current stay-at-home order is in effect through April 30, and it’s an “aspirational” goal to ease restrictions on businesses after that. But he said he’d extend or revise his orders if necessary.
MISSING KIDS-SUSPICIOUS DEATHS
Idaho AG to probe spouse death in tangled missing kids case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho attorney general has agreed to investigate the mother of two missing children and her new husband in connection with the death of his first wife. The mystery of the children’s disappearance and the deaths of three people close to the couple has sparked investigations in several states and worldwide headlines. The attorney general will investigate the case of Tammy Daybell, who died in October of what her husband says was natural causes. Weeks later he married Lori Vallow. Her husband was fatally shot by her brother, who was later found dead. Vallow is in jail in Idaho in the disappearance of her teenage daughter and 7 year-old son.
INITIATIVES-SIGNATURES
Judge mulls ordering online initiative signature gathering
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge is considering whether backers of Arizona initiatives should be allowed to use the same electronic system used by candidates to get signatures to qualify for the ballot. A lawyer for two groups backing statewide initiatives told U.S. District Judge Dominic Lanza on Tuesday that his clients' constitutional right to get initiatives on the ballot were being “severely burdened” by the coronavirus pandemic. Attorney Jim Barton said collecting the 247,000 signatures needed to qualify by the July 2 deadline is virtually impossible. The move is opposed by Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Lanza says he expects to rule this week.
VAGOS TRIAL-CASINO SHOOTING
US case against Vagos in Nevada ends; racketeering dismissed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A troubled federal prosecution in Nevada of current and former Vagos biker gang members from California accused of running an international criminal enterprise and killing a rival Hells Angels leader in a 2011 casino shootout is over. A federal judge in Las Vegas on Monday approved a government request to dismiss all charges against 11 defendants. That ended the federal racketeering case filed in September 2016 after a state court conviction of the Vagos member for the slaying was overturned by the Nevada Supreme Court. Defense attorneys say the case was based on lies.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA
Kelly raises $11 million, McSally $6 million for Senate race
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly has again trounced Republican Sen. Martha McSally in fundraising for Arizona's U.S. Senate race. Kelly's campaign said Tuesday he raised $11 million during the three-month period that ended March 31. The retired astronaut and first-time candidate had just under $20 million in the bank at the end of the first quarter. McSally's campaign says she raised $6.3 million during the quarter and ended March with just over $10 million left to spend. It was the best fundraising quarter so far for both candidates. Millions more have been spent by outside groups trying to influence one of the most closely watched Senate races of 2020.
RESTAURANT WORKERS INJURED
Police: Restaurant worker attacked 2 others, cut own throat
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Kingman police say three restaurant employees were seriously injured when one cut his own throat after allegedly attacked the other two, one with hot oil and the other with a knife. Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said police didn’t immediately know what led to the attacks Monday. No identities were released but Cooper said all three employees were hospitalized and expected to survive their injuries. Cooper said criminal charges were pending.