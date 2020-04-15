Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE CREEK, Miss. (AP) — Deputies in Mississippi say they found the remains of a woman missing for more than two years. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that DNA testing confirmed two femur bones found in a wooded area in the county matches the DNA of Glin Street. She had been missing since February 2017. Deputies say a deer hunter had found a human skull late last year, but they couldn't recover enough genetic material from it to determine an identity. They returned to the area with 40 volunteers in February and found the bones that provided the match. Police are calling for tips to solve what is now a homicide investigation.