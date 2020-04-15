Local food banks seeking donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The COVID-19 pandemic strains local food banks, leaving them desperate for donations.
Cars filled with people struggling lined up to pick up boxes of food.
“When you have a job, you buy your own stuff, you know? You’re independent, and now you’re relying on Second Harvest Food Bank to feed you, so it’s crazy,” Abraham Carrillo said.
The Second Harvest Food Bank is partnered with several sites to help feed those out of work.
“We’re having to buy more food than we ever have in our 40-year history. We’re trying to buy hundreds of thousands of pounds of food because so much of our usual supply chains that we get donations from, our retail partners, that’s dried up,” Jay Vise with Second Harvest Food Bank said.
Vise says over the last three to four weeks, he’s seen the overall need for food, as well as the need for volunteers, increase dramatically.
“We do support hundreds of local pantries in the greater New Orleans area and across South Louisiana. About half of those have closed, so even though half of our partners have closed, there’s been a dramatic increase in need across South Louisiana,” Vise said.
He says they need volunteers, food and cash donations as their kitchen is now working around the clock.
"We added another shift, so we'll be able to churn out more than 10,000 meals a day with volunteers and the help of the National Guard," Vise said.
They're also looking for donations like disaster supplies, hygiene products, and diapers.
“I want to be able to give back, and I think everybody who’s out here just wants to be able to do something because right now, you really feel like you can’t do much,” Sara Lewis, a volunteer, said.
A Goodwill spokesperson says its Mid-City site will be open on Wednesday mornings until there is no longer a need.
"Goodwill as a whole serves this same population, but we can't do that at this point in time, so it's good to be able to assist even when we're closed," Jodee Daroca said.
Those looking to donate can go to no-hunger.org.
Entergy is matching donations up to $75,000.
