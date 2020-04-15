LSU Football sticks to core idea in recruiting: ‘We got to continue to put a gate around Louisiana, and go out nationally and pick first-rounders’

“You have Racey (McMath) out there right now. Racey is great on special teams, great at receiver. He played behind Ja’Marr last year. So we moved him over to the Z (previously known as the flanker, lines up off the line of scrimmage), so he’s our third guy right now. You got Jaray Jenkins, who was having a hell of a spring until this epidemic hit. Then Trey Palmer, he was having a good spring. He showed some flashes, he can run. The kid everyone has to watch out for is Jontre Kirklin. This kid has really developed into a really good receiver. Then we got Kayshon Boutte and Alex Adams coming in. That room is always going to be competitive,” said Joseph.