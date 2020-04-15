Mark Ingram sees himself playing until he’s at least 34 years old

“My body feels good. I’m moving good. I have nothing really lagging. If I do, I’ll be working on it, rehabbing it, strengthening it up so all my weaknesses are turning into my strengths. I just want to be the best, man. I want to be one of the best. When you talk about running backs who had long, prestigious careers, I want to be in that discussion. I want to be talked about that way. I just want to be the best player that I can be. I want to win championships, and I want to do it at a high level, and I feel like I can do that for a long time. So, God willing, I have health and all that. But yes, it’s not to prove anybody wrong, but it’s basically to prove everyone who believed in me all this time right. And myself, I have goals for myself, man, so I’m chasing them really hard, and I just feel like I’m going to keep getting better with the experience, with the knowledge and how I’m training and taking care of my body mentally, physically [and] emotionally. My family [giving] me support – I just feel like I can play this game at a high level for a long time.”