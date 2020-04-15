Mayor Cantrell extends “stay at home” order for Orleans Parish until May 16

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell has announced that she will be extending the stay at home order for all Orleans Parish residents until May 16.
Residents were originally asked to remain at home until April 30.
As the number of COVID-19 cases in the city continues to grow, officials are continuing to push for mitigation efforts to help flatten the curve.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported that there are 5,769 cases of the COVID-19 virus in Orleans with 287 reported deaths.
Tuesday, Cantrell made the suggestion that all major events in the city be cancelled for the year 2020. She stated that she worried about visitors continuing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Wednesday morning, Essence Festival organizers announced that they would cancel the 2020 festival after previously postponing the event until the fall.
