Three generations of survivors share their experiences with COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Three generations of COVID-19 survivors shared their experiences with us.
Jackie LeBlanc, her 6-year-old daughter Amelia and her mother all tested positive for the new coronavirus. And, all started having symptoms around the same time.
“Just to breath hurt so bad, just to take those deep breaths,” LeBlanc said.
“I felt like when I was sleeping on the sofa and I woke up I was hot so I slept on the floor because the floor was cold and I was still hot,” said LeBlanc’s daughter, Amelia.
LeBlanc, who is a hospice nurse, had to be hospitalized for two days.
“It was scary knowing I was in the hospital, no one was here taking care of my Mom besides little Amelia. I had to get back, you know. I had to get well to get back home and it was really part of the fight. I had to get them well,” LeBlanc said.
She says her daughter’s symptoms were mild.
“She’s been fine, she’s been our little caretaker and helping us out, her symptoms were very mild,” said LeBlanc.
Both LeBlanc, who is 35 and her 61-year-old mother believe the drug Plaquenil helped them fight the virus.
“I started to take it and within two days I just felt like oh my God I’m going to live! At one point I thought I was going to die. I’m not kidding you, I had no life in me at all,” said LeBlanc’s mother, Janeen Coble.
Now, LeBlanc is back to work after being symptom free for 7 days while Amelia is back to horseback riding and being outdoors.
And, LeBlanc’s mother is thankful to still be here.
“Thank you Lord, I’m alive. I am fine and feeling fine. Everyday, I am feeling better and better,” said Coble.
LeBlanc and her daughter are from St. Bernard Parish but are living in Texas right now with LeBlanc’s mother. LeBlanc says they plan to move back to Chalmette soon. LeBlanc believes her 9-year-old daughter also contracted the virus but she was not tested for it. LeBlanc says she also had mild symptoms like her younger sister.
