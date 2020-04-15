Two legislative committees defer action for upcoming election and safe voting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two legislative committees, one in the house the other in the Senate, deferred action on a plan designed to keep upcoming elections safe in Louisiana. The Secretary of State wants to expand rules allowing more people to vote by mail, but that is raising concerns.
Louisiana elections and the state’s presidential primary are being pushed back due to concerns over COVID-19 and there could be other changes as well.
“What we are proposing in this plan is a temporary expansion for August elections only, for voters who can request an absentee ballot,” La. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.
He is asking for permission to allow absentee ballots to be given to those who are 60 years of age or older with underlying health issues. The proposal also calls for anyone who has a stay home order or is self-quarantining to get a ballot as well, but some lawmakers worry about possible fraud.
“You could also put down as a condition to get a ballot that you were not able to go out in public due to concerns of transmission which could lead to everyone in Louisiana voting by mail,” Sen. Franklin Foil (R-Baton Rouge) said.
Ardoin says additional ballots and vote-counting equipment, and PPE for poll workers will cost millions but he says the goal is to prevent COVID-19 deaths. The virus has already claimed 1000 Louisiana lives.
“I hope it does not take another 600 for folks to realize it is not wise to proceed with elections as if nothing is wrong,” Ardoin said.
Aside from delaying Louisiana’s presidential primary, the new August 15th election day also pushes back races for mayor and council in Mandeville Madisonville and Covington.
It would also push back the election of an LCMC takeover of East Jefferson hospital which is raising concerns.
“We are going to reach out and ask the secretary state and the governor to consider allowing East Jeff some proposal to be on the earlier ballot in July,” Jefferson Parish Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken said.
She says COVID-19 has made a bad hospital financial picture even worse.
“East Jefferson hospital is one of the few remaining standalone hospitals and economics doesn’t allow that to happen anymore,” she said.
But for now, the plan is for that election to be held in August under a COVID-19 voting plan that could cost voters an extra $4 million.
So, for now, the presidential primary in Louisiana will be in July, other municipal elections will be held August 15th.
Late this afternoon New Orleans Council President Helena Moreno introduced a measure to make the November election day a city holiday. She said she was taking that action because the legislature does not appear to be ready to expand voting access at the current time.
