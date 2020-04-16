Drought conditions worsen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi are now in a severe drought. Most of the South Shore is in a moderate drought with abnormally dry conditions north of the lake. Rain has been a bit more plentiful there but not by a lot. Most of the storm tracks have been riding to our north robbing the area of decent Spring rains.
Two additional storms are arriving over the weekend. The first on Saturday should bring some spotty storms with heavier activity across Mississippi. More widespread rain and storms will be possible areawide on Sunday but again the North Shore and Mississippi Gulf Coast may be more favored for heavier amounts. In addition there could be a chance for a few severe storms on Sunday as well.
Dry weather returns for the start of next week.
